Gomersal produce Sunday best to triumph over Ossett

Gomersal recorded a 66-run win over Ossett in the second part of a double opening weekend in Allrounder Bradford League Championship One last Sunday.

Gomersal had been frustrated when it appeared they were on course for victory against East Bierley in Saturday’s opener.

New signing Callum Flynn was unbeaten on 71 as Gomersal reached 110-3 in just 19 overs replying to East Bierley’s 178.

Richard Wear (3-24) and Paul Wookey (3-70) were the pick of the Gomersal bowlers.

Wear was again in fine form at Ossett on Sunday as he claimed 4-12 and with support from Wookey (3-19) and Chris Rhodes (3-40) the home side were dismissed for 113 in reply to Gomersal’s 179.

Liam Thomas hit an unbeaten 44 in the Gomersal innings as Joe Finnigan (4-34) and spinner Matthew Varley (3-48) were pick of the Ossett bowlers.

Gomersal are two points behind Morley, who earned a maximum 20 points from a 10-wicket win over promoted Wakefield St Michaels on Sunday.

Matthew Dowse produced a stunning spell of 8-20 as Saints were shot out for just 50 before captain Matthew Baxter struck an unbeaten 40 to seal victory.

East Bierley have made a difficult start following their relegation and slipped to a three-wicket defeat to Pudsey Congs on Sunday.

New signing Yasir Ali produced a match-winning performance as he took 5-26 as East Bierley were bowled out for 169 and followed up by making 95 in the successful run chase.

Sami Ullah struck an unbeaten 103, including four sixes and 11 fours, to help Batley earn a two-wicket win away to Baildon, having chased down a score of 173.

Mohammad Shahnawaz (5-42) and Tariq Hussain (3-48) had earlier impressed with the ball, despite a fine knock of 91 from Blair Oakley.

Sufyan Patel made a battling 64 when Batley met Morley in their opening game on Saturday but they were bowled out for 139 as new Sri Lankan left-arm spinner Akash Senarathna took 6-24.

Morley were well set at 79-4 when the rain intervened.

Hartshead Moor suffered an eight-wicket defeat to newly promoted Keighley on Sunday.

Hartshead were dismissed for 109 when they opted to bat first with Paul Quinlan (4-34) and James Wilmshurst (3-21) doing the damage.

Louis Horsfield (43no) and overseas player Alex Antoine (31no) ensured Keighley eased to victory.

Hartshead had been frustrated by the rain when looking likely to beat Pudsey Congs in Saturday’s league opener.

Mohammed Zulfiqar (5-44) produced an impressive spell of bowling as Congs were restricted to 107-9 before Moor cruised to 62-0 in 12 overs with Chris Wynd making 32 not out when play was abandoned.

Scholes slipped to a 63-run defeat against Bankfoot on Sunday.

Captain James Lee top scored with 57 and was supported by Adam Wainwright (39no) and Hamza Iqbal (30) as Bankfoot posted 191-9, with returning Scholes captain Craig Wood claiming 5-65.

Scholes were bowled out for 128 in reply despite Saif Tahir and Shahid Rehman making 32 each as Shanz Pangige picked up 3-23.