Hanging Heaton produce top display to stun Vikings

Hanging Heaton produced an excellent bowling and fielding display to set up a five-wicket win over Yorkshire Vikings in the Dyson Energy Services T20 Challenge at Bradford & Bingley’s Wagon Lane on Monday.

A 500-plus crowd turned up to watch last season’s Vitality National T20 champions take on the best young talent the county has to offer.

Yorkshire may have fielded a young side but seven of the team have First Class or Grade A experience but they were undone by Hanging Heaton.

Some excellent work in the field, coupled with tight bowling, restricted the Vikings to a score of 135-6.

Second teamer James Byrne conceded 17 runs off his first over but then went for just 14 from his next three, while he was also the main wicket taker with 3-31.

Spinners Callum Geldart (0-14) and Callum Bethel (0-18) also helped keep Yorkshire in check, while Geldart claimed five brilliant catches in the outfield and Bethel the other.

Opener Harry Brook, batting on the ground where he plays his league cricket top scored with 23, but Heaton always fancied their chances of chasing down the modest total.

Yorkshire opened the bowling with left-arm spinner Karl Carver but after conceding 11 off the first over, as Ben Kohler-Cadmore struck two well-timed boundaries, he went on to claim 3-20.

Captain Gary Fellows, man-of-the-match in the National T20 final win over Swardeston, struck 21 before falling to a Josh Poysden catch off the spin of Carver.

Geldart hit 33 from 22 balls, including two fours and two sixes, one into the neighbouring car park off the bowling of Jordan Thompson.

Nick Connolly made 37 not out off 35 balls and hit the winning runs to ensure Hanging Heaton secured victory with 13 balls to spare.

It proved a great spectacle and the staff at Bradford and Bingley deserve huge credit for ensuring the game went ahead following heavy rain earlier in the day.

Yorkshire officials also congratulated Hanging Heaton’s win, which emphasises the current strength of cricket in the Bradford Premier League.