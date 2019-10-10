Heavy Woollen players set to feature in women’s Super League Grand Final

A host of former Heavy Woollen players could be on show in Friday’s Women’s Super League Grand Final between West Yorkshire neighbours Leeds Rhinos and Castleford Tigers at St Helens’ Totally Wickled Stadium.

England teammates Caitlin Beevers and Georgia Roche both spent a time with Dewsbury Moor before joining Leeds and Castleford respectively.

Roche won the inaugural Woman of Steel in 2018 and is a key figure for the Tigers, while Beevers was the Rhinos top try scorer last season.

The Grand Final is a repeat of last season’s Challenge Cup Final, which the Rhinos won and Leeds could have as many as six local lasses in their squad.

At 18 years old, winger Madison Laverick could be one of the youngest players on show having also played for Birstall Victoria and Dewsbury Moor and was also part of last year’s Rhinos Challenge Cup winning team.

Elle Frain also represented Birstall Victoria and Dewsbury Moor before joining the Rhinos, while second rower Ellie Oldroyd (Batley Bulldogs), stand off Hanna Butcher (Thornhill Trojans) and Lori Halloran (Batley Boys and Batley Bulldogs) also began playing in the Heavy Woollen area.

Castleford booked their place in the final with a 34-4 victory over reigning champions Wigan Warriors.

Masie Lumb and Tara Stanley scored a brace of tries apiece for Cas, with Sinead Peach, Frankie Townend and Tamzin Renouf also crossing and Stanley landing three conversions.

Leeds left it late to overcome St Helens 18-14 in their semi-final as they fought back from 14-0 down.

Abbie Eatock began the fightback with a try five minutes before half-time.

The Rhinos came out for the second half firing and Australian Courtney Hill, who was named 2019 Woman of Steel on Sunday, jinked her way over.

Char Booth followed up Hill’s kick to score the Rhinos third try and make it 14-12 before Hill’s penalty goal levelled matters.

From the last play of the game, Hill combined with former Thornhill player Butcher to send Eatock in for her second and match-winning try.