Heckmondwike defeat Crossbank to break duck

Heckmondwike and Carlinghow celebrated their first win of the season last Saturday as they recorded a thrilling six-run win over Crossbank Methodists.

Victory was not enough to lift Heckmondwike off the foot of the Bradford League Conference table — due to a 20-point penalty incurred — but it should provide renewed confidence after several near misses in recent weeks.

Heckmondwike again appeared up against it as they were bowled out for just 104 after Imran Patel led the way for Crossbank with 5-40.

However, they fought back brilliantly with Javed Iqbal (5-37) and George Crowther (3-16) combining to help bowl Crossbank out for 98 to secure victory which sees them move 20 points behind their rivals.

Great Preston are the joint leaders and the only unbeaten team in the Conference after scoring a crushing 224-run win over East Leeds.

Great Preston’s sixth victory featured an impressive third-wicket stand of 213 between century makers James Marston (113) and Tyson Freeman (117).

Australian Freeman smashed three sixes and 17 fours while Marston hit 18 fours as Great Preston to compile a total of 305-6.

East Leeds were skittled out for 81 in reply Callum Jordan (4-13) and Lee Russell (3-25) led the way.

Sandal suffered a first defeat of the season, going down by 24 runs to Gildersome & Farnley Hill and they are level on 135 points with Great Preston having both played nine matches.