Hirst scores four tries as Batley Girls earn impressive win over Stanningley

Batley Girls Under-12s began their preliminary games in style last week as they earned a 62-0 win over Stanningley.

Batley settled straight into the game and looked sharp, moving the ball at ease and playing some attractive rugby.

Harriet Hirst led the way with four tries, Madison Newsome scored a hat-trick, Freya Moorhouse added two with Caitlyn Lettice, Jadie Donlan, Lacey Longstaff and Eva Bentley also crossing.

There were successful conversions from Newsome (three) and Moorhouse.

The entire team received the girl of steel award for a ruthless performance. Top tackler was Lacey Longstaff, while a solid display earned Macy Connelly most improved player.

Magic moment went to Caitlyn Lettice and Freya Moorhouse for a lovely try that came off a set play, while Heavenly Ramsden and Ellie Wallis-Senior contributed to the well deserved victory.

The newly merged Batley and Featherstone Girls Under-14s side earned a 10-10 draw against Stanningley.

Batley lost possession and Stanningley capitalised to score the opening try.

Kacey Thompson made some good runs as Batley looked to respond, while there was a solid defensive display from top tackler Liberty Trotter but eventually pressure told and Stanningley scored again to lead 10-0.

Batley regrouped at the break and a storming run up the wing saw captain Poppy Adams score at the corner and then add a brilliant conversion.

Stanningley’s kick off didn’t go 10 metres and from the penalty Featherstone player Olivia Atherton broke and offloaded to Madison Doyle before quick hands allowed Tasha Auty to sprint up the touchline only to be bundled into touch just short of the line.

Batley’s solid defence kept Stanningley out before brilliant footwork from Courtney Lettice and Amee Barham sent the supporting Natasha Cluley storming through to score her first try of the season and ensure it ended all square.

Batley Boys Under-13s suffered a second defeat of the season, losing 60-0 against a much bigger team from newly relegated Farnley.

The Boys played some great rugby at times with huge efforts from Addy Wilby, Harry Gill and spectators MoM Jayden Oldroyd, while James Harrison worked tirelessly in a brave performance.

The Boys never gave up though and at 60 points down still made a brilliant three man tackle involving Callum Wakelin to bundle an opponent into touch. MoM was full-back Dom Brown, who put some huge tackles and had his best game in over a year.

The Boys host King Cross Park on Saturday.