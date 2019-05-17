Holders Hanging Heaton suffer Heavy Woollen Cup defeat at Wickersley

Hanging Heaton relinquished their grip on the Solly Sports Heavy Woollen Cup as they suffered a 31-run defeat in their second round tie at Wickersley Old Village last Sunday.

The cup holders had comfortably disposed to Shelley in the first round and appeared on course to book a quarter-final spot as they had hosts Wickersley in trouble at 45-5 early on.

Holders Hanging Heaton have been knocked out of the Solly Sports Heavy Woollen Cup by Wickersley Old Village.

Paceman Tom Chippendale posed early problems and finished with 3-33 from his 10 overs but the Yorkshire Premier League South recovered to post a score of 189-9.

Lee Shutt (44no) and Shahid Hussain (39) led the revival.

Heaton appeared well set in their run chase when on 107-3 with Callum Geldart and Ismail Dawood well set.

The former was run out for 37 and when Dawood was dismissed for 34 it sparked a collapse as Heaton were dismissed for 158, with Garry Park Wickersley’s key bowler with 5-45, with support coming from Chris Durham took 3-36.

Hoylandswaine suffered a two-run defeat at home to Barkisland in a low-scoring encounter

Barkisland were quickly reduced to 20-5 as Waqas Maqsood (5-35) posed problems before being bowled out for 128.

Hoylandswaine slumped to 12-5 in reply and although Gurman Ranhawa (31no) tried to revive his side but in a tense finish they were bowled out for 126 as Luke Bridge picked up 3-29.

Wrenthorpe continued their bright start to the season with an emphatic 176-run win over Elland.

Khalil Khan (116no) and Luke Patel (101) shared a third-wicket stand of 215 as Wrenthorpe posted 257-4 before Elland were skittled out for 81 with Matthew Race(4-25) and Jordan Sleightholme (3-9) doing the damage.

Townville captain Jack Hughes took 5-29 to help dismiss Whitley Hall for 99 in reply to their 207-9, Treeton (251-8) are through to the quarter-finals after defeating South Kirkby (172-7), Shepley overcame fellow Huddersfield League side Scholes, while Spen Victoria forfeited their tie with Buttershaw St Paul’s.