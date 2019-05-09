Holling sparks New Farnley collapse as Hanging Heaton seal victory

Hanging Heaton recorded a four-wicket win over New Farnley in the clash of two sides fancied to challenge for the Bradford Premier League title this season.

New Farnley appeared well set to post a decent score as they reached 88-1 when batting first with Dan Hodgson (45) and captain Lee Goddard (38) looking in decent touch.

However, Farnley lost their last seven wickets for 39 runs as they were bowled out for 145 with left-armer Josh Holling returning impressive figures of 6-35.

Hanging Heaton were given a revised Duckworth Lewis Stern target of 135 when seven overs were lost from their innings.

They lost wicketkeeper Ishmail Dawood with a dislocated thumb but cruised home by four wickets with Callum Geldart (30) and a limping Ben Kohler-Cadmore (29no) leading the way.

Champions Pudsey St Lawrence edged to a three-run victory over Bradford & Bingley.

Saints were reduced to 79-7 by Bailey Wightman (4-45) and new signing Graham Whiles (3-52) before Barrie Frankland (53) shared an eighth wicket stand of 81 with Richie Lamb (29) to boost the score to 178-9.

Overseas player Muhammad Afridi led the Bingley reply but they were bowled out for 175.

Townville won a low scoring affair against Farsley.

The hosts were dismissed for 136 in 27.1 overs as Chris Beech claimed 5-26 but they fought back to dismiss Farsley for just 75 with Connor Harvey (5-18) and Jack Hughes (3-22) leading the way.

A maiden Bradford Premier League century from Christian Silkstone rescued Lightcliffe from 29-5 and helped them post a total of 173 as they defeated Undercliffe by 33 runs.

Silkstone struck seven sixes and 10 fours in a 105 ball innings.

Undercliffe’s opening attack of Craig Wiseman (4-25) and Zeeshan Qasim (4-39) bowled well and posed problems for the home side.

Rob Burton (19) added 75 for the sixth wicket with Silkstone.

Undercliffe were undone by the bowling of Yasir Abbas (4-24) as they were bowled out for 140.