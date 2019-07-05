Holy Spirit youngsters represent Kirklees at West Yorkshire School Games

Children from Holy Spirit School represented Kirklees at the West Yorkshire School Games, in association with Leeds Becket University.

The Holy Spirit youngsters took part in the tri golf competition and were part of the Kirklees team who returned with four gold, three silver and four bronze medals

More than 1,000 schoolchildren from across West Yorkshire took part in a festival of sport last Monday.

The games welcomed children from more than 100 schools to compete in nine different sports, all bidding to be crowned county champions.

Organised by Yorkshire Sport Foundation, it was the 20th anniversary of multi-sport festivals in the county.

Schools from Leeds topped the medal table with six gold medals in an overall total of 11, just ahead of Kirkleres.

Calderdale schools claimed 10 medals, Bradford schools six and Wakefield two.

Children competed across boccia, new age kurling, tag rugby, gymnastics, cycling, tennis, netball, tri-golf and athletics, while an active schools zone, provided children who hadn’t reached this stage of the competition the opportunity to experience the festival atmosphere.

Nigel Harrison, CEO of Yorkshire Sport Foundation, commented: “Congratulations to all the schools who took part in this milestone event.

“Across 20 years, more than 34,000 school children have competed and more than 2,000 volunteers have helped make these events possible. As with each event in the last two decades, it was great to see everyone doing it with a smile on their face.

“We all look forward to the 2019/20 events, and even more children getting the opportunity to experience the enjoyment sport can bring.”

Sally Nickson, Director of Sport and Active Lifestyles at Leeds Beckett University, added: “We are proud to continue our support of the West Yorkshire School Games and partnership with Yorkshire Sport Foundation. We were delighted to see over a 1,000 talented pupils take part in an incredible day of sporting activity and to be involved in the 20th anniversary of multi-sport festivals.”