Hopton Mills earn crucial win to ensure survival in Bradford League Championship Two

Hopton Mills secured their Bradford League Championship Two status thanks to a comfortable eight-wicket win over Buttershaw St Pauls in their final match last Saturday.

Michael Carroll (6-59) and Ashley Mackereth (4-40) impressed as Hopton dismissed Buttershaw for 101 before easing to an eight-wicket win with Chris Scott making an unbeaten 46.

Victory was enough to see Hopton finish four points above third-bottom Altofts, who were relegated along with Liversedge and Adwalton after suffering an eight-wicket defeat against Northowram Fields.

Hammy Shahzad took 6-30 as Altofts were skittled out for 91 before captain Dru Patel’s unbeaten 43 saw Northowram to their target.

Jer Lane’s overseas fast bowler Hazrat Shah took a stunning 7-7 as his side bowled out Adwalton to secure a 74-run win.

Amjid Khan picked up the remaining three wickets at a cost of 34 runs.

Ghulam Hussain (5-15) and Will Cutt (3-13) had combined earlier to restrict Jer Lane to 155 with Khan (34no)the top scorer.

Spen Victoria clinched fourth place after defeating bottom team Liversedge by 57 runs.

Abid Awain impressed with 6-31 as Spen bowled out their rivals for 116.

Opener Sam Gatenby (57) and Liam Grant (32) led Spen to 173 all out, Will Atkin (3-30) and Dave Winn (3-32) as impressed for Liversedge.

Second-placed Birstall secured a comfortable 103-run win over Hunslet Nelson as they were bowled out for 150 with opener Eric Austin (41) and captain Nick Kaye (30) leading the way despite the efforts of Danny Cross (3-34) and Will Stiff (3-37).

Birstall then bowled out Hunslet Nelson for 47 as Saif ur-Rehman (5-26) and James Russell (3-9) did the damage.

Carlton rounded off their Championship Two title-winning campaign with an emphatic nine-wicket victory over Bowling Old Lane.

Dominican batsman Kershaski John Lewis ended his first Bradford League campaign with 959 runs after making an unbeaten 36 to seal his side’s win after Carlton bowled out their visitors for 83.