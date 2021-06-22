Hull FC sign Batley Bulldogs centre Jack Logan on four-week loan

LOAN MOVE: For Batley Bulldogs' Jack Logan. Picture: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com

The former Black and Whites player joined Batley earlier this year and has produced a number of impressive performances to help fire the Bulldogs to seven league wins from nine, putting them third in the Championship table.

The 25-year old, who came through FC’s Academy system, has rejoined his boyhood club as they contend with a host of injuries and international call-ups.

Logan initially left Hull - where he made 40 appearances - at the end of the 2019 season and spent the start of the curtailed 2020 campaign with League 1 Doncaster RLFC before arriving at the Bulldogs.

"Jack Logan has returned back to Hull for a month, they are struggling for numbers and he is their ex-player - so they asked if they could have him back," said Batley head coach Craig Lingard.

"When Jack came to the club, he told us his ambition was to try and get back into Super League and we said we would try and help him along with that.

"He has missed a few games through injury but when he has played he has been great for us and Hull have obviously seen that potential and have given him another shot for a month over there.

"We have a two-week callback option if he is not playing but hopefully for Jack, he can cement a few games in Hull colours. If he performs well the loan will be extended. If not, he is more than welcome to come back to us."

Logan said: “I’m excited to be back at my boyhood club for the next month, and want to use this as a chance to prove that I can still play at the highest level in the game, and see what doors that may open.

“I’m extremely appreciative of the opportunity given to me by Batley to allow me to come here on loan – it always means a lot to represent the Black and Whites.