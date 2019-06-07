Hussain hits fine century as Mirfield Parish earn victory

Mirfield Parish Cavaliers recorded an emphatic 118-run victory away to Holmfirth last Saturday as they moved up to third place in the Drakes Huddersfield League Championship.

Victory was set up by an excellent century by Naz Hussain as he struck 14 fours and two sixes on his way to 109 from 122 balls.

Support came from opener Tim Orrell (50), captain Dan Broadbent (44) and a quickfire 38 not out by Daniel Hope, which boosted the Parish total to 284-7, as Amar Rashid claimed 4-77.

Rashid (44) also top scored in reply but although Josh Sedgwick (32) also made a useful contribution, Holmfirth were bowled out for 166.

Hussain capped an excellent game by claiming 3-33, while Brad Drake (3-40) and Michael Padgett (3-22) helped wrap up the win, which leaves Parish seven points behind joint Championship leaders Marsden and Rastrick.

Moorlands suffered only their second defeat of the season, going down to Golcar as they relinquished top spot in the Premiership.

Jack McNamara (75) and Ibrar Latif (58) led the way as Golcar posted 213-7, with Darrell Sykes (3-63) pick of the Moorlands bowlers.

Jason Grosvenor hit 62 in reply but although Michael McKewan (28), Siraj Sajad (26) and Michael Rounding (27) chipped in, they fell agonisingly short on 211-9.

Hoylandswaine moved top with a four-wicket win over Shelley and Moorlands visit the new leaders this Saturday.

Mirfield suffered a 165-run defeat at Emley Clarence in the Conference.

Hammad Usman struck a century and shared a 153-run opening wicket stand with Simon Sykes (61).

Adam Taylor (48) and Kamran Saleem (62no) continued to take a liking to the Mirfield bowling as Emley racked up 335-8, despite Beau McGuinness claiming 4-96.

McGuinness hit 51 in reply with Adam Goldthorpe (41) and Sher Khanagha (33no) supporting but Mirfield were bowled out for 170.