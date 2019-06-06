Hussain leads way with magnificent 150 as Liversedge triumph in run fest

Sohail Hussain produced a magnificent innings as he helped Liversedge record a 10-run victory over Bowling Old Lane in a Championship Two game which produced 746 runs.

Hussain was one of three batsmen who scored centuries during the run fest as he smashed 11 sixes and 12 fours on his way to the day’s highest score of 150.

Hussain was joined in a third-wicket stand of 146 by Graham Winn, who struck 12 fours on his way to 115, before Asad Mahmood added to the suffering of the Old Lane bowlers with an unbeaten 75 from just 36 balls as Liversedge closed on 378-3.

Old Lane didn’t let the daunting total worry them and produced a thrilling run chase to finish on 368-5.

Ahsan Butt led the way with 114 not out and was well supported by Farakh Hussain (76), Ayyaz Akram (62) Arsalan Ijaz (50) and Amjid Hussain (37), but they fell just short.

Hopton Mills suffered a nine-wicket defeat at the hands of Buttershaw St Pauls.

They were led to a total of 191 by Michael Carroll (49), Mark Ashton (45) and Umar Abbas (39) with Amer Ayoub taking 3-67 for St Paul’s.

Jonathan Crossland made his second-successive century as he hit five sixes and 15 fours on his way to 104 not out and shared an unbroken second-wicket partnership of 150 with opener Kevin McDermott (58) as St Paul’s eased to victory.

Birstall’s Rishy Limbechaya became a fifth player in the division to score a century last Saturday as he smashed six sixes and 11 fours while making 100.

He was supported by 85 from Eric Austin as Birstall chased down an Adwalton score of 249 to win by four wickets.

Opener Josh Bennett (54) earlier top scored for Adwalton, while Ben Gundry took 4-47 for Birstall.

Spen Victoria suffered a three-wicket defeat to East Ardsley after they were bowled out for 136, with South African James Van der Merwe producing an impressive bowling spell of 6-32.

Opener Sam Gatenby (58) continued his good form for Spen but lacked support.

East Ardsley made steady progress to their target with Van der Merwe (34) and Oliver Appleyard (33) leading the way despite Adil Ladak picking up 4-32 for Spen.