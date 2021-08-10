Jack Logan hails influence of 'class club' Batley Bulldogs as he earns Super League move

Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com - 20/03/2021 - Rugby League - Betfred Challenge Cup Round 1 - Halifax Panthers v Batley Bulldogs - The Shay Stadium, Halifax, England - Batley Bulldogs’ Jack Logan runs in to score their first try

The centre joined the Bulldogs this year before a string of impressive performances saw him return to former club Hull FC on a four-week loan.

Logan came through the ranks at Hull and has scored 16 tries in 39 Super League games.

He has joined the Centurions on a deal until the end of the season and expressed his gratitude to Batley in helping him regain a place at a Super League club.

“When Covid came along last year I’d signed part-time for Doncaster and then the clubs outside Super League didn’t play for the rest of the year,” he said.

“A friend of mine from Hull, Kieran Buchanan, signed for Batley this year and loved the place. So I contacted Craig Lingard, the coach, about joining them.

“Craig invited me down and I signed soon afterwards.

“I really enjoyed my time there playing under him. They are a class club Batley and their chairman, Kevin Nicholas, is a real character with an incredible passion for the club.

“Hull came in to take me back on loan and I had a Super League clause in my contract. But Batley straight away didn’t stand in my way and wished me well. That showed the character of the people there and I owe them a lot.

“I played one game back at Hull but then the Covid virus hit, and games got postponed and I didn’t get another opportunity. So, when Leigh came in for me it was perfect for me.”