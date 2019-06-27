Jouffret’s golden boot sends Batley into 1895 Cup semi-final with extra time drop goal

Louis Jouffret landed a golden point extra time drop goal to send Batley Bulldogs into the AB Sundecks 1895 Cup semi-finals and put them just 80 minutes away from a first ever appearance at Wembley as they overcame York City Knights 18-16 in a pulsating game at Bootham Crescent last Wednesday.

Batley seemingly had the game wrapped up, leading 16-18 with just five minutes remaining but York fought back to level with an injury time penalty goal to take the tie to golden point.

York struck first inside the opening three minutes when Connor Robinson picked up a loose ball after Batley lost possession and he raced away for a fine opening try which he converted.

Batley drew level in the 22nd minute as they moved play left and Paul Brierley produced a lovely looping pass which Johnny Campbell collected and dived in at the corner, with Jouffret adding a terrific touchline conversion.

It remained 6-6 at half-time but York edged back in front when Batley were penalised for obstruction and Robinson slotted over the goal.

Batley responded superbly and bagged back-to-back tries to take a hold on the game.

Jouffret produced a terrific cut out pass which Jack Broadbent flicked on for Sam Wood to dive over in the corner.

Jouffret then capitalised as York knocked on as he picked up the loose ball and broke through, racing away and outpacing the cover defence to dive between the posts and Dave Scott tagged on the goal.

York managed to set up a grandstand finish with a try six minutes from full-time as Liam Harris produced a deft kick to the in-goal area and Will Jubb raced through to dive on the ball for a try which Robinson converted.

With Batley attempting to kill off the game, they conceded a penalty in the closing stages.

As the hooter sounded, Robinson was left with the chance to take the tie to extra time with a penalty attempt from the halfway line.

He connected sweetly and the ball sailed between the posts.

Batley had first use of the ball in extra time but with play wide on the left, there seemed little danger until the ball was moved to Jouffret and he struck a terrific drop goal between the posts to spark celebrations among teammates and the travelling Bulldogs support, who are still dreaming of a trip to Wembley in late August.

York City Knights: Chilton; Maziv, Salter, Hey, Oakes; Harris, Robinson; Baldwinson, Jubb, Blagbrough, Jordan-Roberts, Kelly, Stock. Subs: Carter, Dixon, Dupree, Porter.

Batley Bulldogs: Scott; Walker, Smeaton, Broadbent, Campbell; Jouffret, Yates; Dickinson, Leek, Lillycrop, Downs, Brearley, Manning. Subs: Brown, Taira, Ward, Wood.