KBW boxer Munir overcomes experienced opponent in National Championships

KBW boxer Zaid Munir booked his place in the National England Youth Championship pre quarter-finals after he overcame a tough and seasoned opponent in Troy Pedder of Sedbergh BC.

Munir was only boxing in his fifth fight, with his opponent having the experience of 20-plus bouts.

Pedder, who was last year’s Yorkshire Champion, made a fast start to the 69kg bout and tried to pressure on the inexperienced Munir.

The KBW boxer was getting caught with some lovely combinations and Pedder was closing the distance and working on the inside.

Knowing he had lost the first round, having showed his opponent to much respect, Munir then took the fight to Pedder.

From the start of the second round, Munir caught Pedder with a strong one-two combination, which staggered the Sedbergh man.

Munir took advantage and threw some eye catching combinations.

Pedder was trying to find success with his body attacks, but Munir would let his opponent in, then make angles to land his own punches on his incoming opponent as he won the second round to level the bout.

Both boxers knew the fight hinged on the last round but Munir was now in full flow and did not want to lose any ground.

He started the round fast, doubling up his jab, while Pedder was trying to come on under the shots and close the distance to work the body.

The action was non-stop, once inside Pedder would throw to the body and then come to the head, but his eagerness to force the pace in the final session, also saw Pedder getting caught by Munir’s crisp shots.

Munir managed to trap Pedder against the ropes and unleashed a barrage of punches to finish the round strongly and he was awarded the bout via a split decision, with the southpaw now moving into the pre quarter finals.

KBW were also represented at the at the England Boxing National Youth Championships at Birtley ABC where Lewis Benson suffered defeat to Trez Thomas (Holland Shore) in the Male Youth Cadet, Under 43kg category on a unanimous decision.