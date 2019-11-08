KBW boxer Subhaan stars in what could prove final bout in England vest

KBW boxer Mohammed Subhaan produced a classy display to earn victory in what could prove to be his last fight in an England vest before turning to the professional ranks.

Subhaan faced a rematch against the current Scottish champion Fraser Wilkinson at the Nevis Centre, Fort William, over three three minute rounds.

Subhaan was hoping to turn on an impressive display and he took the centre of the ring from the start and established his jab.

Wilkinson was trying to respond on the inside, where he attempted to land body shots but Subhaan stepped back and caught his on coming opponent with an uppercut hook combination which dazed Wilkinson.

Knowing his opponent was hurt, Subhaan stepped up the pressure, finishing the first round strongly.

Wilkinson tried his best to get a foothold in the fight at the start of the second session and began closing down the range.

Subhaan showed good footwork, making his opponent miss and then landed his own combinations.

Midway through the second round, Subhaan started to up the pressure and boxed behind a high guard, landing some hard one-two combinations, keeping the pressure on, while continuing to close Wilkinson down and land his shots.

Wilkinson was now being forced onto the back foot as Subhaan stuck to pressuring his opponent and trapping him on the ropes and scoring with shots to the body.

Subhaan was relentless in the last round and didn’t let the pace drop and after three rounds of one sided action, the KBW fighter was declared the winner via unanimous points decision.

When asked after the fight how he felt, Sheffield University student Subhaan said: “This could be my last fight in a England vest and I wanted to impress.”

Subhaan’s starring performance for England caps an excellent couple of weeks for the KBW gym, who can boast a national champion in their ranks following the success of Lewis Benson the previous week.

Benson was crowned England National Development Champion at 42kg after he defeated Trez Thomas, of Holland Shore Boxing Club in Essex, for the prestigious title.

Benson first took up boxing at KBW when the club was running their free community boxing programme, which was funded by the Police and Crime Commission.