Laher’s impresive bowling spell steers Mount to convincing victory

Mount A team earned a convincing win away to Clayton in Halifax League Division One last Saturday.

Mount had made a solid start and were 102-4 before an impressive fifth-wicket partnership between Zahoor Munaf (73) and vice captain Mohamed Makda (50) plus a notable cameo innings from H Kayat (34no) enabled them to reach 264- 9 in their allotted 45 overs.

M Mistry (3-38) was pick of the Clayton bowlers.

C Ramsden (33) and J Brown (24) shared a third-wicket partnership of 52 to give their side hope but Mount captain Fakir Laher produced a match winning spell of 7-14 as the rest of Clayton batsman folded and they were bowled out for 118.

A devastating spell from Copley opening bowlers C Chew (4-25) and S Bizley (3-7) sent half of Mount second team batsman back to the pavilion with just five runs on board.

They eventually crawled to 58 all out in response to Copley’s total of 181-8 which was thanks to fine batting performances from P Hoyle (41no), K Whipp (30) and C Chew (38).

Pick of the bowlers was Suleman Rawat with 3-39 as Mount B suffered their first defeat of the season.

Mount’s Sunday team had a comfortable six-wicket victory against Blackley.

A fine second-wicket stand of 96 between T Siddle (38) and M Herbert (61) gave Blackley the foundation for a decent score but Zakariya Bassar (pictured left) produced a superb five over blast which saw him claim six wickets for nine runs as the opposition were dismissed for 128.

Fine batting contributions from Sami Arshad (26) and an unbeaten 51-run stand between Hamza Nazir (36) and Zakariya Bassar (22no) steered Mount to victory.

n Mount Under-11s lost by one-run in a dramatic finale against Pudesy St Lawrence.

Saints made a decent score of 129 in 20 overs but although Ismaeel Mahmood, Aadam Motala and Ali Shazad batted well in reply they fell just short on 128 and suffered a first defeat of the season.