Lawton strikes double sprint gold for Spen AC at Yorkshire Championships

Spenborough AC were well represented at the Yorkshire County Track and Field Championships held at the Dorothy Hyman Stadium, Cudworth, last weekend.

Spen athletes produced some impressive displays on both the track and in the field to return with a host of medals.

Bayleigh Lawton had a terrific championships, returning with two gold medals in the sprint events.

He won the Under-15 Boys 200m with a time of 23.86s, having finished second in his heat earlier in the event, and also produced a fine performance in the U15 Boys 100m, winning his heat and the final to take a second gold medal.

Molly Waring won gold in the Under-20 Womens 400m hurdles and she also produced a personal best to take silver in the U20 Women’s 400m, with a time of 59.74s.

Dominic Lamb won bronze in the Senior Men’s 200m final with a time of 22.27s.

Natalie Groves won her heat in the Under-17 Womens 300m and went on to win a bronze medal in the final with a time of 42.18s

On the field, Charlotte Bell threw the discus 25.71m to win gold in a closely fought Under-20 Womens event by just four centimetres.

Megan Ascough won bronze in the Senior Womens hammer, with a distance of 41.53m.

James Bell took silver in the Under-15 Boys hammer, with a personal best throw of 22.75m and Lily Croughan made it four medals for the Spen throwing team, when she won a bronze medal in the Under-15 Girls hammer and also recorded a personal best distance of 20.87m.

Olivia Reah competed in the Under-17 Womens triple jump and was awarded gold with a lifetime best jump of 11.42m and took bronze in the Under-17 Womens long jump, with another lifetime best distance of 4.92m.

Also competing for Spenborough at the Yorkshire Championships were Holly Martin (fourth Senior Womens 200m heat two), Simon Bolland (ninth in Senior Mens 1500m and 10th in the 5000m), Henry Carter (13th in Senior Mens 5000m) and Glenn Aspindle (fourth in javelin).