Leeds Rhinos forward joins Batley Bulldogs

Forward Tyler Dupree has joined Batley Bulldogs on a month’s loan from Leeds Rhinos.

And Rhinos have confirmed players from Batley as well as Leeds’ partner club Featherstone Rovers will feature in the Betfred Super League club’s reserve team this year.

Leeds Rhinos director of rugby Kevin Sinfield.

Dupree, 20, is a member of Rhinos’ full-time squad, but has yet to make his debut. He played four times on loan for Bulldogs’ Championship rivals York City Knights last year.

Rhinos’ reserves, coached by Rob Burrow, begin their campaign against Bradford Bulls at Stanningley on Saturday (noon).

Leeds’ director of rugby Kevin Sinfield said: “We have a long and successful partnership with Featherstone Rovers that has been to the benefit of our young players in recent years and allowed Rovers to maintain their challenge at the top of the Betfred Championship.

“While that will continue, we are also able to now offer their players chance to play in our reserves.”

Of Batley, Sinfield added: “Sam Walters and Jack Broadbent benefited greatly from a loan spell at Batley [last year] and this continues our relationship with them.

“The challenge we all face is making sure players not involved with the first team are able to get game time each week and this is a great solution to that issue.”