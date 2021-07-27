Leeds Rhinos loanee Levi Edwards to remain at Batley Bulldogs indefinitely

Levi Edwards has scored three tries in three games since joining Batley Bulldogs on loan. Picture: OMHRugbyPics.

The 17-year-old Leeds Rhinos player has made three appearances for Batley this year and will stay at Mount Pleasant unless he is called into the Rhinos’ first team.

He scored his third try since joining Bulldogs in Sunday’s emphatic win over Newcastle Thunder and is set to be available once again as Batley prepare to face Widnes Vikings this weekend.

“Leeds have said they will only call him back if he is going to feature in their first-team. They want him playing first-team rugby, they are not going to call him back to play in their academy or sit on the sidelines,” confirmed Lingard.

“They have given us that nod that he will only go back if he will be in their 17-man squad. As long as Leeds remain injury-free and Covid-free then I think we will keep him deep into the season.

“He is performing really well at the minute, he is benefitting from playing rugby against some grown men as a 17-year-old.”

Lingard believes Edwards has a bright future at the top level with Leeds.

“In terms of his rugby league ability, he has,” he added.

“He has certainly got something about him, you could tell in his first game, against Toulouse.