Leigh Centurions 36 Batley Bulldogs 10: 'Soft' start gives Bulldogs too big a deficit to overcome, admits Craig Lingard

A “soft” start at Leigh Centurions gave Batley Bulldogs too big a deficit to overturn in their fourth-round Challenge Cup clash, admits head coach Craig Lingard.

The Bulldogs were dumped out of this year’s competition on Friday night after trailing 24-6 at the break before an improved second-half showing.

Iain Thornley scored two tries scored for the hosts while Ben Reynolds kicked six goals from six attempts.

Tyler Dupree and George Senior scored a try in each half, with Luke Hooley adding one goal for the visitors.

Sam Brooks was yellow carded in the second half for Leigh, whose other tries came from Danny Addy, Ben Hellewell, Adam Higson and Liam Hood as they set up a fifth-round tie at Hull Kingston Rovers during Monday night’s draw.

“I thought the way we started the game was a bit soft,” admitted Lingard.

“I thought we conceded two really poor tries and the stuff we did defensively, we looked at what Leigh were going to do in the preview and we got caught out.

“So to get caught out by the stuff we had identified and spoke about was really disappointing. I just thought we were a little slow out of the gates.

“And to be 12 points down early in the game to a really good Leigh team, effectively puts you out of the game really.

“We were 18-6 down going into half time and then somebody kicks the ball on the second tackle when they shouldn’t be kicking the ball and then next thing we are behind the sticks again about to go 24-6 down.”

The Batley head coach added: “When you are three scores down against a team like that it is going to be really difficult but I let them know at half time I wasn’t happy.

“And the players came out and had a real good dig and a real good effort. But we just gave ourselves a little bit too much do after that first half.”

Lingard rested a number of players for the clash with just five days rest between their win over Swinton Lions and the cup fixture.

But the Bulldogs chief didn’t want to use that as an excuse, with the Centurions in the same position.

“It was the same turnaround for Leigh, they had five days as well so we are not going to use that as an excuse,” he added.

Lingard admitted that the Challenge Cup wasn’t a priority for the Bulldogs as they return to league action against Sheffield Eagles on Sunday.

He said: “We rested a few people who were carrying little niggles. If it had been a really important league game we wouldn’t have rested those players.

"But we didn’t want to risk those players in a cup game when effectively we are not going to win the Challenge Cup.

“Anybody we could wrap in cotton wool for that game game we were going to.”