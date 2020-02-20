Leigh Centurions v Batley Bulldogs - Craig Lingard hoping to welcome back injured duo for Challenge Cup clash

BATLEY Bulldogs head coach Craig Lingard is hoping to give some of his returning players a run out when they travel to face Leigh Centurions in the Challenge Cup fourth round tomorrow night.

The Friday evening fixture gives the Bulldogs just five days to recover following their 20-10 win over Swinton Lions on Sunday afternoon.

And Lingard hopes to have the likes of Joe Taira and Tyler Dickinson back to bolster his side.

“It is a five-day turnaround so it is tough for people to back that up,” said Lingard.

“We have got Joe Taira back fully training with us now and Tyler Dickinson, possibly, all though has not got through a full week of training yet.

“But there will be a few people who will be coming in for the cup game.”

Lingard was delighted to see his side get their first win of his tenure with Sunday’s success over Swinton.

And feels that after a tough opening to the campaign, it was what his players deserved.

“I think the work that the boys have put in all the way through pre-season and in the games, it is always nice to just take that pressure off the shoulders and to get a win,” he added.

“I think it is what they have deserved with the effort they have put in, in all of the games they have played.”