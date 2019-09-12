Lingard appointed new Bulldogs head coach

Batley Bulldogs have acted swiftly to replace Matt Diskin as their new head coach by appointing former fans favourite Craig Lingard to the role at Fox’s Biscuits Stadium.

Lingard was assistant to John Kear as they helped guide the Bulldogsto a Championship Grand Final in 2013, and the Super 8 Qualifier Series after a third place finish in 2016.

After leaving Batley, Lingard managed Keighley Cougars through an incredibly testing period for the club, where without a points deduction the reformed Cougars would have been sitting in third place at the time of his departure.

As a player Lingard still remains the club’s record scorer with 142 Tries in 206 apearances.

In a second move, Northern Rail Cup winning coach Karl Harrison will act as consultant advisor to the coaching staff.

Karl brings a wealth of unrivalled experience across all levels of the game, and an excellent knowledge of the championship and the challenges presented by the division.