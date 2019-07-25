Liversedge inflict shock victory over Championship Two high fliers Yeadon

Liversedge handed a body blow to the Bradford League Championship Two promotion hopes of Yeadon when they earned a surprise 18-run victory last Saturday which boosts their own hopes of avoiding relegation.

Victory saw Liversedge climb off the foot of the table and to within nine points of third-bottom Altofts.

Liversedge were bowled out for 139 as Qaiser Hameed (37) and Sohail Hussain (37) led the way in the face of fine bowling from spinners James Massheder (6-46) and Gareth Lee (3-37).

Sama Farooq (4-4) and Graeme Winn (3-29) helped bowl Yeadon out for 121 to secure a surprise win.

Birstall capitalised on Yeadon’s defeat to move second thanks to a 241-run victory over Spen Victoria.

Josh Haynes (88), Rishy Limbechaya (71no), Nick Kaye (52) and Ashley Burton (48) led Birstall to 292-5.

James Russell then returned figures of 5-20 as Spen were skittled out for just 51 in reply as Birstall moved seven points clear of Yeadon.

Half-centuries from Mohammed Rehman (52no) and Tom Watson (52) helped Jer Lane secure a seven-wicket in over Hopton Mills.

Amjid Khan (4-42) had been the best of the Jer Lane bowlers when Mills were bowled out for 142, despite the efforts of Michael Carroll (39) and Mark Ashton (35).

Leaders Carlton were given a few anxious moments by lowly Altofts before completing a 12-run win which gives them a nine-point lead at the top.

Carlton posted 181 as overseas player Kershaski John Lewis top scored with 79, while Darren Sharp (3-45) and Danny Eden (3-46) posed the main threat.

Arman Hussain claimed 5-32 as Carlton then dismissed Altofts for 169.

Buttershaw St Paul’s are fourth after a 70-run win against Northowram Fields.

Amer Ayoub’s knock of 89 helped Buttershaw post 251-8 before Northowram were dismissed for 181, with wicketkeeper batsman Kyle Welsh making an unbeaten 73.

The Pearson brothers Ashley (6-31) and Adam (3-29) joined forces to bowl out bottom team Adwalton for 83 to clinch a 59-run win for East Ardsley.