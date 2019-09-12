Liversedge relegated after defeat to champions

Liversedge saw relegation from Bradford League Championship Two confirmed last Saturday as they suffered a seven-wicket defeat to Carlton, who clinched the title.

Only Asad Mahmood (41) and Matt Gibson (33) offered real resistance as Liversedge were bowled out for 112 with Kieran Holliday (4-15) and Spencer Hunt (3-42) doing much of the damage.

Carlton had little trouble knocking off the runs as Daniel White led the way with a knock of 49.

Birstall have secured promotion alongside Carlton and they earned a four-wicket win over Spen Victoria.

All-rounder Josh Haynes took 4-45 as Birstall dismissed Spen for 140, Peter Jackson top scoring with 40.

Haynes followed up by making 50 as Birstall secured victory despite the efforts of Bilal Ejaz (3-42) and Abid Awain (3-55).

Adwalton’s relegation back to the Conference after just one season was confirmed despite securing a third win of the campaign.

Ghulam Hussain (5-75) and Vinit Patel (4-47) helped bowl Nelson out for 167, with Glenn Thompson (41) and Andrew McIntosh (34) top scoring.

An unbeaten 55 from Usman Shakir helped Adwalton to their target.

Hopton Mills go into Saturday’s final round of matches occupying the third relegation spot after a five-wicket defeat by Bowling Old Lane.

Hopton are 13 points behind Altofts and 15 adrift of Northowram Fields and have to win their match at home to Buttershaw St Paul’s to have any chance of avoiding the drop.

Arsalan Ejaz took 5-27 as Mills were all out for 117 before Amjid Hussain made 40 as Old Lane eased to victory.

Heckmondwike & Carlinghow moved level on 97 points with Crossbank Meths at the foot of the Conference table after a three-wicket win over third-placed Gildersome.

Paul Cooper (57) and Adam Holt (47) led the way as Heckmondwike chased down Gildersome’s score of 170, despite the efforts of Josh Edmondson (5-20).

Gethin Clarke (62) and Josh Sturgess (34) led the way for Gildersome as Usman Qureshi claimed 5-51.