Maniar continues impressive run to reach national quarter-finals

KBW boxer Zaid Maniar booked his place in the last eight of the National England Youth Championship with a dominant display over Mickey Jennings Jnr.

Jennings won last year’s competition and is the son of former British welterweight champion and world title challenger Michael Jennings, who once for Miguel Cotto at Madison Square Garden.

As in his previous win over Sedbergh’s Troy Pedder, Maniar was once up against a more experienced fighter, but unlike his last fight, he came out in the first round wanting to set his rhythm and stamp his authority on the bout.

The incoming Jennings Jnr was caught with a lovely one-two combination thrown by Maniar, who then side stepped his opponent and caught him again with the same shot.

Jennings Jnr looked a little dazed and although he kept on pushing forward in an attempt to close the gap, Maniar had established his long jab and was catching his opponent with ease.

The start of round two saw Jennings Jnr come out wanting to recover having lost the opening session.

Once more, Maniar was catching him with his jab, with one favoured move seeing the Dewsbury man throwing a single shot before moving out of the way from any attacks Jennings was trying to throw back.

On other occasions, Maniar would throw a double jab and set his own combination on the back of it.

Jennings also had some success with his overhand right but it wasn’t enough to put Maniar out of his stride.

In the final round, both boxers took centre of the ring and decided to trade.

Jennings was staying low and attacking Maniar’s body but the KBW boxer showed good defence and caught many of the shots on his elbows.

Maniar would then fire back with an uppercut hook combination.

The action in the third round was non stop with both boxers having success with their shots.

The clapper sounded to indicate the last 10 seconds of the round and both boxers threw a barrage of punches to end an entertaining bout.

Maniar’s hand was raised as the winner at the end of the contest and he now moves on to the quarter finals.