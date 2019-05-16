Mirfield slip to defeat as rain decimates Huddersfield League fixtures

Mirfield suffered their first defeat of the Drakes Huddersfield League season last Saturday as they went down by 16 runs to Upperthong.

On an afternoon when rain decimated much of the programme across all three divisions, Mirfield played a 35-over-a-side contest with Conference rivals Upperthong.

Benjamin Earnshaw (38) and opener Thomas Wilkins (28) led the way in Upperthong’s total of 140-7, as Naseer Saudagar returned impressive figures of 3-9 from 11 overs.

Further rain saw the Mirfield target reduced to 110 from 25 overs but the Upperthong bowling duo of Sam Hobson (4-33) and Jack Brook (4-18) proved too much of a handful and put paid to the hosts run chase as Mirfield were restricted to 94-9.

Adam Goldthorpe (42) couldn’t do enough to inspire his men despite accounting nearly half Mirfield’s runs.

Victory saw Upperthong take over at the top, a point clear of Mirfield.

Moorlands’ home Premiership game against Shepley was abandoned without a ball being bowled on a day which saw Thongsbridge defeat champions Hoylandswaine.

Leicestershire batsman Harry Dearden (38) top scored on his Hoylandswaine debut as they were bowled out for 151 with Ben Raven-Hill claiming 6-78.

Thongsbridge reached their revised target of 87 for the loss of three wickets.

Mirfield Parish Cavaliers are fifth in the Championship after their game at home to Marsden was abandoned.