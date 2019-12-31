Mirfield Stags seal Yorkshire Cup triumph with Drighlington win

Mirfield Stags secured Yorkshire Cup glory with a hard-fought 16-12 victory over Drighlington in a keenly-contested final at Featherstone’s LD Nutrition Stadium last Sunday.

Drig has secured their place in the final with an impressive win away at Mirfield’s Pennine League Division One title rivals Upton, while the Stags had earned victories over Normanton and Doncaster Toll Bar.

Although Mirfield headed into the fixture as favourites, after having won their last 10 fixtures in all competitions, Richard Silverwood and his players were under no illusions about the size of the task in front of them.

The Stags started the game on the front foot and took the lead on nine minutes, when Brad Delaney’s pass found Ryan Fenton to get over the line and Connor Squires converted.

Moments later Ben Kendall’s break through midfield laid the platform for Casey Canterbury to race over and Squires was once again on target with the goal to make it 12-0.

Drighlington hit back and scored their first try when Macauley Bucci squeezed over and Michael Sanderson’s goal reduced Mirfield’s advantage to six points.

The Stags re-established their dominance when Canterbury this time turned provider, slipping through the defence to take Mirfield close before, on the next play, the ball was worked left to allow Mikey Otty to crash over in the corner.

Squires was unable to convert on this occasion but the Stags held a 16-6 advantage at the break.

Drighlington put themselves back to within one score 13 minutes after the re-start when Ryan Wilks crashed onto a short ball, for Sanderson to convert.

But despite seeing Wayne Jowett sin-binned in the first half and Brad Delaney dismissed in the closing moments, the Mirfield defence stood resolute to hold on to their lead and lift the first trophy of the season.

Mirfield hold a four point lead over Upton at the top of Pennine League Division One and will be determined to add the title to the Yorkshire Cup.

Mirfield Stags: Connor Squires; Lewis Holliday, Ryan Fenton, Dom Flanagan, Mikey Otty; Omar Alrawi, Brad Delaney; Andy Berry, Casey Canterbury, Ben Kendall, Craig Miles, Scott Bradley, Jonno Hellings. Subs: Lewis Hardy, Wayne Wilson, Micky Hoyle, Wayne Jowett.