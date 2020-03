Mirfield Stags visit Upton on Saturday in the Pennine Division One title decider.

The Stags are four points clear of second place Upton going into their final game of the season but the hosts have two games in hand.

Mirfield have won 10 of their 11 league matches this season and know victory will see them crowned champions.

Defeat for the Stags would see them pipped to the title should Upton then go on to win their final two league matches.