Mordue ends winter drought to claim success in thrilling Spen Sweep final

Mark Regan and Darren Goodall won the Boxing Day Pairs bowls competition at Spen Victoria.
Chris Mordue ended his drought at the Spen Winter Sweep bowls competition when he finally won in round nine, defeating Michael Sweeney 21-20 in a thrilling final last Saturday.

Mordue had not recorded a win in the previous eight rounds but battled his way through to the final, which saw a cagey opening with the leading changing hands several times before Sweeney edged 8-6 ahead, an advantage he extended with two further doubles.

Mordue battled back, winning seven of the next eight points to turn the game at 14-13.

The pair continued to trade blows as Sweeney went further ahead before Mordue won five of the next six points to lead 18-17 only for Sweeney to reply with two singles in a cracking contest.

Two uncharacteristically poor bowls by Sweeney let Mordue in for a cheap single to level it at 19-19 only for Sweeney to edge back in front at 20-19.

Having led well all day, Sweeney’s touch deserted him when it mattered most as Mordue capitalised on two mistakes to take a double and seal a thrilling 21-20 victory.

Spen Winter Sweeps - Week 9 Results

Prelims: N Slattery 14, L Hirst 21; M Sweeney 21, D Goodall 10; S Walker 21, J Hynes 12; A Webb 21, G Coates 13; G Wike 11, A Tattersley 21; M Allman 21, K Wood 12.

First round: B Speed 21, T Riley 12; B Rice 3, M Regan 21; J Wike 21, P Burke 7; C Mordue 21, D Teale 15; S Ladbrooke 21, A Bairstow 15; P Holt 6, M Fowler 21; C Bly 21, A Smith 5; G Walker 15, D Hewitt 21; K Smith 21, M Wensley 9; D Bissell 21, A Forrest 20; A Wider 17, M Connelly 21; J Cranston 21, A Ward 10; A Gallagher 21, M Gadd 8; L Hirst 21, M Sweeney 21; S Walker 17, A Webb 21; A Tattersley 21, M Allman 9.

Second Round: B Speed 15, M Regan 21; J Wike 12, C Mordue 21; S Ladbrooke 19, M Fowler 21; C Bly 21, D Hewitt 9; D Bissell 2, M Connelly 21; K Smith 16, J Cranston 21; A Gallagher 13, M Sweeney 21; A Webb 20, A Tattersley 21.

Quarter finals: M Regan 17, C Mordue 21; M Fowler 7, C Bly 21; M Connolly 10, J Cranston 21; M Sweeney 21, A Tattersley 20.

Semi finals: C Mordue 21, C Bly 12; J Cranston 19, M Sweeney 21.

Final: C Mordue 21, M Sweeney 20.

n Spen also held their Boxing Day Pairs competition, which saw Mark Regan and Darren Goodall defeat Alex Wolfenden and Mick Gadd 21-17 in the final.

Boxing Day Pairs Results

Prelims: Mel Hobson & Andy Wood 12, Darren Ripley & Bailey Rice 21; Chris Mordue & Hayley Wood 17, Garry Walker & Janine Ramsbottom 21; Alex Wolfenden & Mick Gadd 21, Charlie Ripley & Mark Dobson 13; Mick Hobson & Neil Slattery 16, Mark Regan & Darren Goodall 21; Ernie Wearing & Paul Holt 17, Derek Hewitt & Kevin Wood 21; Mally Fowler & Ann Ramsbottom 21, Andy Gallagher & Kath Icke 20; Chris Ellis & Lorraine Hirst 13, Barry Turnbull & Karen Hill 21.

Quarter-Finals: Dyson & Connolly 21, Ripley & Rice 17; Ramsbottom & Walker 16, Wolfenden & Gadd 21; Regan & Goodall 21, Hewitt & Wood 14; Ramsbottom & Fowler 21, Hill & Turnbull 18.

Semi-Finals: Dyson & Connolly 11, Wolfenden & Gadd 21; Regan & Goodall 21, Ramsbottom & Fowler 13.

Final: Alex Wolfenden & Mick Gadd 17, Mark Regan & Darren Goodall 21.