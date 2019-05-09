Mount bounce back in style to seal derby win

Mount bounced back from a heavy defeat to Southowram to record a six-wicket win over Upper Hopton in Halifax League Division One last Saturday.

Mount made the perfect start, claiming a wicket from the first ball of the match before J France (35) and K Mistry (22) responded with a 63-run stand.

The remaining Upper Hopton batsmen failed to capitalise as they were bowled out for 106, with captain Fakir Laher caiming 7-19.

Javed Patel then guided Mount to a comfortable first win of the season as he finished 42 not out.

Mount B maintained their winning start as Zubair Karolia and and Jabir Patel set up victory over Thornon in the second teams Premier Division.

Karolia, pictured above, struck a brilliant 133 not out and shared a 134-run stand with Patel (79) as Mount posted an impressive 311-5 fro their 45 overs.

The visitors reply was led by a solid opening stand between C Ransom (31) and V Chauhan (26) but their removal in quick succession sparked a collapse.

Thronton rallied late on through C Hartly (43) and T Ashly (43no) but finished on 205-8, with Sully Rawat taking 4-25.