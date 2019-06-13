Mount cruise to victory and top Sunday table

Mount’s Sunday team produced an outstanding bowling display as they dismissed Outlane for just 58 at Halifax Road.

Outlane had elected to bat first but were left to rue that decision as they were soon in trouble.

Yahya Akudi claimed four wickets for just three runs, while Ahmed Ali Lunat took 3-25 and Bashir Sidat 2-0 as Outlane were skittled out in just 28.4 overs.

Mount cruised to victory in just 10 overs with openers Zaid Seedat (31no) and Muneeb Patel (27no) guiding them home.

Victory saw Mount move top of the table and they face second place Booth this Sunday.

Both Mount’s Halifax League games were abandoned due to heavy rain last Saturday.

Mount Under-11s earned victory away to Lightcliffe last Sunday.

Mount posted 258-4 with Ismael Mahmood leading the way and, in a tight finish, Lightcliffe required 14 to win off the final over.

Mount only conceded eight as Lightcliffe finished on 251-6 with Adam Motala picking up three wickets.