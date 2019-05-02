New recruits impress as Moorlands steal march on rivals to earn victory

Moorlands’ new recruits stole the show as they beat the weather to record a seven-wicket victory over Armitage Bridge in the Drakes Huddersfield League Premiership last Saturday.

On a day when the other six top flight games were abandoned without a ball being bowled, Moorlands took full advantage.

James Stansfield — a close season signing from Bradford League side Scholes — claimed 7-34 as he scythed through the Armitage Bridge ranks by first removing Jaycob Curtling (48) and then Robin Broom in consecutive balls.

Opener Saqib Matlub (56) had made a decent start for Armitage Bridge but the introduction of Stansfield saw them bowled out for 175.

Opening batsman Shoukat Ali, who joined Stansfield in moving from Scholes, led the reply with 69, while Australian Jason Grosvenor struck 58 as Moorlands raced to 179-3 from 30 overs in reply.

It was Moorlands’ second win of the campaign following a comprehensive opening day success over Barkisland.

Grosvenor had made an excellent start to his time at Moorlands as he top scored with 91 as they posted 291-6 before dismissing Barkisland for 105 with Darrell Sykes claiming 8-48.

The abandonment of the remaining Premiership fixtures last Saturday means Moorlands are the only side with a 100 per cent record after the opening two games.

They travel to Kirkburton this Saturday looking to make it a hat-trick of wins.

Mirfield Parish Cavaliers slipped to their first Championship defeat, going down by 70 runs to Lascelles Hall.

Parish had earned a six-wicket win away to Lepton Highlanders in their opening game but found Lascelles Hall a different prospect.

Parish asked Lascelles Hall to bat first in a match reduced to 35 overs a side and they made 160-8 with opener Rana Naseer (57) leading the way.

The Parish reply never got going, particularly when Gavin Smith (4-27) took care of openers Tim Orrell (38) and David Bolt (1).

Even the return of loyal overseas Nazar Hussain couldn’t provide a boost after he became another casualty to Smith.

Tom Wightman took 3-44 as Parish were dismissed for 90.