O’Regan targets third win in pro ranks against tough journeyman Alexander

Cory O’Regan will target a third straight win of his professional boxing career on Saturday when he meets tough journeyman Fonz Alexander at the Elland Road banqueting suite.

O’Regan earned impressive points wins over Adam Bannister and Naheem Choudhry in his first two pro fights and now faces an opponent who will be contesting his 101st professional bout.

Alexander has lost 94 of his 100 fights so far but is a tough and durable fighter and just four of those defeats have come by way of stoppage.

O’Regan has stepped up his preparations as he looks ahead to a big year and has enlisted the help of Mark Hurley, from Dicky’s Gym in Batley, to assist with his strength and conditioning.

Hurley has worked closely with IBF world featherweight champion Josh Warrington for a number of years and O’Regan sees it as an opportunity to enhance his rise through the ranks.

The 23-year-old from Heckmondwike is relishing the chance to come up against the experienced Alexander, saying: “He is known as a fit and durable boxer who comes to fight.

“I am looking forward to testing myself against a fighter who has earned a lot of respect on the professional circuit.”

O’Regan’s trainer Mark Bateson has ensured he has had some quality sparing in preparation for the fight, including Lewis Ritson and Zelfa Barrett.

O’Regan added: “Mark (Hurley) has a lot of experience working with all levels of boxers, right up to world champions and I know I am working with the right teams.

“With the backing of my sponsors, Henley Stone and Granite, I have been able to live the life of a full time professional boxer and it has enabled me to take my training to new levels and working with Mark Hurley is the next obvious step.”

Hurley is delighted to be working with O’Regan and is already plotting a path, which could lead to challenging for titles.

Hurley said: “It is a pleasure to work with young boxing prospects, especially when they are local. We train a lot of pro boxers out of my gym and Cory is a special talent, that much is obvious.

“In the near future, we will move Cory onto a more personalised programme which will be designed to compliment his style of fighting.

“Cory has started well and it is obvious to see that he’s a natural athlete. We already have short and long term goals set out for this young man and I know this will bring a whole new dimension to his boxing.”

O’Regan still has tickets available for Saturday’s fight against Alexander by calling 07511 412242 or people can follow his journey via instagram @coryoregan.