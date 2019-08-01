Ossett to stage Heavy Woollen Cup final as Townville meet Shepley

The Solly Sports Heavy Woollen Cup final takes place at Ossett CC this Sunday (start noon), when Bradford League side Townville meet Shepley of the Drakes Huddersfield League.

Townville will be bidding to win England’s oldest club competition for the first time, having lost their previous final appearances to Wrenthorpe (2012) and Pudsey Congs (2014).

Shepley’s only cup final success came when they defeated Gomersal by 47 runs in the 2011 final.

That proved a thrilling final, which produced 627 runs at Spen Victoria and Shepley will be looking to break the Bradford League stranglehold on the trophy, which has seen their clubs win the last six Heavy Woollen finals.

Townville reached the final with a 21-run win over Buttershaw St Pauls in their semi, while Shepley overcame Barnsley Woolley Miners by 48 runs.

This year’s final looks set to be well attended with both competing clubs running coaches to Ossett.

Woodlands second team saw their delayed Crowther Cup quarter-final away to Hoylandswaine postponed last Sunday and they will try again this week.

New Farnley await the winners in the semi-final, with the Crowther final due to take place on Bank Holiday Monday (August 26) at Methley.

Hanging Heaton entertain Elsecar in the other semi-final, which is scheduled to be played on Sunday August 11.

Hanging Heaton’s second team are chasing the treble as they are joint top of the Bradford Premier League second teams competition with Woodlands while they are also through to the Priestley Shield final when they visit East Bierley this Sunday.

The other Shield semi sees New Farnley — who lie third in the second team title race, 13 points behind the top two — hosting Batley.

The Priestley Shield final is scheduled to take place on Sunday September 1 at Pudsey Congs.

Last Sunday’s JW Lees Brewery T20 Group B Cup Finals Day at Birstall was postponed due to severe wet weather and has been rearranged for Sunday, September 8.

The first semi-final between Rodley and Northowram Fields will start at 10am followed by Hunslet Nelson and Jer Lane at 12.30pm with the final at 4pm.

Last Saturday’s entire All Rounder Bradford League programme for first and second teams was washed out.

Batley Cricket Club have been chosen to stage a prestigious match between the National Asian Cricket Council and Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) next Tuesday, August 6.

The 50-overs-per-side match starts at 11.30am and entry is free, with families welcome.