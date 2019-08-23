Ossett Trinity survive late Thornhill A fight back to win John Kane Cup thriller

Ossett Trinity survived a terrific late fight back by Thornhill Trojans A team to earn a 32-28 victory in a cracking John Kane Cup Final at Mount Pleasant last Thursday.

A fantastic contest produced 12 tries — eight of which came when teams were playing up the slope — with the goalkicking of Ossett’s Elliot Schofield proving the difference.

Ossett hit Thornhill with a three try blast when playing up hill in the first half.

A Brandon Bates kick over the top bounced up for Adam Newby to gather and race up the left touchline for the opening try.

An Ossett kick to the in-goal area was gathered by Trojans full-back Declan Kaye but Bates stole the ball in a one-on-one tackle to plant the ball between the posts and give Schofield a simple goal.

Ossett turned down the chance to kick a penalty goal as they ran the ball and it paid off as Jonjo Fox forced his way over between the posts, with Schofield’s conversion putting the Tigers 16-0 up.

Thornhill responded as Liam Ward broke away down the left touchline before slipping a pass inside for James Craven to storm between the posts, with Declan Tomlinson converting.

Ossett increased their lead four minutes after the break when Newby broke from inside his own half and showed an excellent turn of pace to beat the Trojans defence and score between the posts. Schofield converted.

When Trinity winger Adam Firth forced his way over for an unconverted try in the corner, Ossett seemed out of sight leading 26-6.

However, Thornhill introduced teenager Kurt Hodgson at hooker and he inspired a terrific fight back.

Yorkshire Under-17s player Zak Harrod was on the end of a move to score in the left corner.

Thornhill moved play right and Liam Morley crossed wide out before Tomlinson’s kick over the top was gathered by Brad Llewellyn, who scored in the left corner.

Tomlinson was unable to convert any of the three tries but when Craven forced his way over following a lovely long pass by Tomlinson, the latter landed a brilliant touchline goal to reduce the arrears to 26-24.

Thornhill had the bit between their teeth but Ossett won possession back from the kick off and Marcus Stocks forced his way over and Schofield landed a crucial goal to put them two scores in front.

Second row Josh Geary dived over to set up a grandstand finish and Thornhill attempted to launch a final attack up the slope but when a pass to the left went into touch, Ossett were left to celebrate a dramatic victory, with .

Newby’s two try salvo saw him named man-of-the-match with Hodgson pushing him close for Thornhill.

Ossett Trinity Tigers: A Berry; Firth, Farrelly, Newby, Diskin; Bates, Schofield; Fox, J Machin, Howarth, C Machin, Stocks, Winstanley. Subs: Williams, D Berry, Townend, Jeffs.

Thornhill A: Kaye; Harrod, Craven, Morley, Ward; Llewellyn, Tomlinson; Smith, Poching, Hickling, Clough, Geary, Naidole. Subs: Hodgson, Hartley, Teasdale, McHendry.

Referee: Michael Mannifield