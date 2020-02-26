Pennine title race thrown open after Mirfield Stags defeated by Drighlington

Mirfield Stags slipped to their first defeat of the season in Pennine League Division One as they threw away to 20-8 lead to lose 32-24 against Drighlington last Saturday.

Although the game was classed as Drighlington’s home fixture it was moved to the 4G pitch at Dewsbury Rams.

The Stags — who have used the pitch for some of their own home games this season — looked to be heading for a 12th straight league win after leading 20-8 into the second half.

Drig produced a sterling fightback as two quick converted tries saw them draw level before edging in front 26-20.

A try between the posts, in the final moments which was again converted, saw Drig extend their lead before Mirfield replied with a consolation try.

The result has thrown open the Pennine League title race, with Upton closing the gap to four points thanks to a 34-6 victory over Sharlston.

Upton have two games in hand on the Stags and the top two are set to meet in a potential title decider on March 15.

Hanging Heaton slipped to second-bottom after losing 22-12 away to Illingworth and their final game is against Drighlington this week.

Illingworth opened the scoring on seven minutes with their first concerted attack as hooker Jordan Baldwin crossed close to the posts and Graham Charlesworth converted.

Charlesworth and Sean Dyson exchanged passes and the former raced in for an unconverted try.

Hanging Heaton hit back with a try from full-back Liam Ward, which Danny Hawsworth improved.

Illingworth prop Joseph Tuck barged over and Charlesworth kicked the easy conversion for his side to lead 16-6.

Baldwin sent Harry Bromyard over and Charlesworth again goaled before the break.

The second half was a mostly scrappy and contest with an ever increasing number of handling errors.

Hanging Heaton hinted at a comeback when Daniel Brain found a gap in the tiring opposition line to cross for a try with 17 minutes remaining and Hawsworth converted.

However, it proved to be the only points of the half as the home side hung on for the win.