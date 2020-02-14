Pressure on Baltey Bulldogs for Championship clash with Swinton Lions

Batley Bulldogs head coach Craig Lingard feels that the pressure is on his side this weekend as they welcome Swinton Lions to Mount Pleasant.

The Bulldogs lost 32-12 at Widnes Vikings on Sunday, making it two defeats from two in 2020.

But Lingard believes this is the first week that Batley will be expected to win, after starting the season with tough fixtures against Widnes and Featherstone Rovers.

“Swinton are one of the teams that will be in and around us this season and we need to take the points off them,” he said.

“We have had a tought start start to the season, playing Featherstone and Widnes, but hopefully that stands us in good stead for the contest against Swinton.

“We know against teams like Swinton, who will be in and around us this season, we have got to win these games at home.

There is no hiding from that fact. The challenge for our guys this week is that the pressure is going to be on them.”

Swinton’s Betfred Championship match against Dewsbury fell victim to the adverse weather on Sunday but they did begin their campaign with an impressive 14-0 victory at Whitehaven.

“It is never easy to go up to Whitehaven and get a win,” Lingard added.

“The conditions were tricky, they defended well and didn’t concede a point.It will be a tough one but it is a massive game, even at this stage of the season.”