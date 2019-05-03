Purge boxer Rizwan shows heart to seal MTK Cup win

Rizwan Aslam is the latest rising boxing star to come from the area after he earned victory at the recent MTK Box Cup.

The 16-year-old from Ravensthorpe has already won three Yorkshire titles and a national title, while also appearing in three national finals.

Aslam, representing The Purge Boxing Academy in Batley, overcame nine months out of the ring to register five successive wins in just four weeks against top opponents.

His impressive run of victories included against a national quarter finalist, a national finalist and the current Scottish National Youth champion.

Aslam fractured his thumb in the first round of his MTK Box Cup semi-final but fought through the pain barrier and produced some outstanding boxing skills to gain the win via unanimous decision.

Aslam was struggling to throw a right hand during the warm up to his final but when he got in the ring he showed great hunger and outboxed his opponent with one hand to register a third straight unanimous points decision.

Aslam trains out of the Purge Gym in Batley under the guidance of Mohammed Amin Patel and Julian McGowan, who have acknowledged the youngster’s potential.

Patel said: “Me and Julian have always said that when Rizwan puts his mind and heart to it and commits to his craft 100 per cent, he is the most naturally gifted and talented boxer we have worked with.

“It was a great weekend for my boxers and my team done me and the club proud.”