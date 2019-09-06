Quality field on show at Spen Masters final night

Some of the best bowlers in England will be on show on Saturday evening when Spen Victoria C&BC host the Spen Masters Final, sponsored by Easy Bathrooms of Birstall.

There was a total of 128 entries at the start of the competition, with the last 16 competing for a total prize fund of £4,200 including £900 for the winner.

Top local bowlers Graeme Wilson, Ashley Daykin, Josh Mordue and Jack Dyson have qualified for finals night and will be joined by some of the best known names from around the country including Shrewsbury’s Callum Wraight, Chestefield’s Andrew Spragg and Preston’s Simon Coupe.

Bowling starts at 5pm and the entry is £2 (no concessions)with hot and cold food available and the bar is open throughout the day.

Spen Masters finalists: 1 Gaz Lally (Leeds), 2 Andrew Spragg (Chesterfield), 3 Graeme Wilson (Audenshaw), 4 Robert Dunford (Ossett), 5 Craig Gant (Huddersfield), 6 Kevan Shaw (Manchester), 7 Tony Riley (Brighouse) 8 Dean Missere (Sheffield), 9 Jon Marshall (Chesterfield), 10 Simon Coupe (Preston), 11 Jack Dyson (Huddersfield), 12 Danny Metcalfe (Bradford), 13 James Wilcox (Leeds), 14 Ash Daykin (Huddersfiel), 15 Callum Wraight (Shrewsbury), 16 Josh Mordue (Bradford).

The latest qualifiers to intermediate stage of the Mirfield Old Bank Autumn Doubles competition were Thomas Hanson and James Hanson (Pudsey) who beat Gary Ainley and James Higgins (Sheffield) 57-23 last Thursday.

Monday’s qualifier saw Richard Crowther and Tony Throup (Spen Vic) beat Mark Hughes and Steven Gilroy (Crossgates) 60-55.