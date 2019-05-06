Rams and Bulldogs receive home ties in 1895 Cup

Batley and Dewsbury have both been handed home draws in the new 1895 Cup.

The second round draw, which included the 12 English clubs in the Betfred Championship plus four League One clubs, who won first round ties at the weekend, was held in the clubhouse of the community club Featherstone Lions ARLFC this on Sunday, and conducted by RFL Vice-President Pat Crawshaw and former RFL President Kath Hetherington .

Batley will entertain Rochdale Hornets, with Dewsbury paired at home to Swinton Lions, with the ties to be played between May 31 and June 5, with details to be confirmed after this weekend’s Coral Challenge Cup games.

There are three other all Championship ties with Halifax at home to Sheffield Eagles, Bradford Bulls travelling to Cumbria to face Barrow Raiders and Widnes Vikings at home to Featherstone Rovers.

Workington Town and Newcastle Thunder were done no favours after their impressive firs round wins, with tough trips to Leigh and York respectively.

At least one team from Betfred League One is guaranteed to reach the quarter finals, after Oldham were drawn at home to Doncaster.

Neither of those clubs have ever played at Wembley – and the eight winners of these second round ties will be only two wins away from a dream appearance at the famous Stadium in the first 1895 Cup Final.

The inaugural 1895 Cup Final will be played at Wembley on Saturday Augist 24 after the Challenge Cup final.

Dewsbury will bid to reach the Challenge Cup quarter-finals tomorrow when they host Halifax.

1895 Cup, Second Round: Leigh Centurions v Workington Town, York City Knights v Newcastle Thunder, Barrow Raiders v Bradford Bulls, Batley Bulldogs v Rochdale Hornets, Widnes Vikings v Featherstone Rovers, Dewsbury Rams v Swinton Lions, Halifax v Sheffield Eagles, Oldham v Doncaster.