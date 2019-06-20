Russell and Rehman shine but Birstall denied victory

Last week’s All-rounder Bradford League Championship Two programme also had a dismal look with none of the matches managing to achieve 50 overs of play.

The most play came at Hopton Mills where the home side reached 175-8 in 48 overs against Hunslet Nelson.

Opener Chris Scott (67) and Mark Ashton (67) were the top scorers while spinner Danny Cross (3-60) was the most-successful bowler.

Birstall bowlers James Russell (5-22) and Saif ur-Rehman (4-29) impressed as Jer Lane were bowled out for 100, but there was only enough time for Birstall to reach 17-2 before play was abandoned.

Shoaib Rehman made 59 and Vinit Patel (46) as Adwalton made 213 all out against Liversedge. Ben Ford was the pick of the bowlers with 4-56.

Struggling Altofts were going well on 183-6 against Spen Victoria before the rain halted their progress.

Australian Sam Huitema made 67 while the best of the Spen bowlers was again Abid Awain (3-32).

Leaders Yeadon only managed four overs in their game at Bowling Old Lane.

Jonathan McGregor marked his East Ardsley debut following his transfer from Harrogate by scoring an unbeaten 69 as they reached 182-5 in the 41.2 overs of play that was possible.

Buttershaw St Paul’s reached 92-2 from 20 overs against Carlton when play was abandoned with Kevin McDermott 44 not out.