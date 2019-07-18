Schmulian leads fight-back after Woodlands get early scare

Woodlands bounced back from their first defeat of the season to maintain a healthy lead at the top of the Allrounder Bradford Premier League after inflicting a 133-run defeat on bottom side Methley.

Woodlands had to overcome an early scare after they were reduced to 39-4 before star New Zealander Brad Schmulian once again led the way.

Schmulian made 89, taking his tally for the season to 576 runs, before Mohammad Bilal blasted an unbeaten 57 from just 35 balls as Woodlands finished on 241-7.

Adam Patel (41) led the Methley reply but they were dismissed for 108 as Scott Richardson claimed 4-25.

Methley are now 34 points adrift of second-bottom Wrenthorpe, who boosted their hopes of avoiding relegation with victory over inconsistent Cleckheaton.

Captain Mally Nicholson (51) and Toby Thorpe (37) were the only Cleckheaton batsmen to make an impression as they were restricted to 186-9, with overseas player Khalil Khan picking up 3-5.

Khan followed up by making 79 as Wrenthorpe secured a crucial win.

Undercliffe defeated Lightcliffe by 54 runs and climbed above their rivals.

Khalid Usman (68), Michael Kelsey (55), Farouk Alam (48) and Jack Holland (42) impressed as Undercliffe posted 250-6, despite the efforts of Suleman Khan (53) and Yasir Abbas (46).

Lightcliffe were bowled out for 196 with Mark Watt taking 3-61 and they are just four points ahead of Wrenthorpe.

Hanging Heaton slipped to a third straight league defeat away to New Farnley, who followed up their emphatic win over Woodlands with a six-wicket victory in a match decided on Duckworth Lewis Stern after rain interrupted a compelling contest.

Hanging Heaton were reduced to 58-4 as Alex Lilley picked up the first four wickets on his way to figures of 6-37.

The visitors showed character and battled their way to 203 with Callum Geldart (42), Aqsad Ali (40) and Ishmail Dawood (39) digging in.

New Farnley were on 137-4 from 36 overs when rain brought a premature end.

Captain Lee Goddard (36), Adam Waite (34) and Dan Hodgson (36no) ensured their side did enough to secure victory.

Bradford & Bingley moved up to second, 27 points behind Woodlands, after defeating Pudsey St Lawrence by 114 runs.

Callam Goldthorp struck a six and 15 fours as he made 112 and shared a 175-run opening wicket stand with overseas player Mohammad Afridi (88) which provided the foundations for Bingley’s total of 260-5.

St Lawrence were dismissed for 146 in reply with Archie Scott (36) and Barrie Frankland (31) providing the only real resistance to Kyme Tahirkeli (4-10) and Jack Hartley (3-42) .

Townville secured a six-wicket win at Farsley as Connor Harvey (5-56) helped restrict the home side to 178-8 with James Logan (58) leading the way.

A second-wicket stand of 109 between opener Jonathan Booth (82) and Harry Warwick (44) helped secure victory.