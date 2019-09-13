Scholes MMA fighter appeals for support to help fulfil her dream trip

A Scholes-based MMA fighter is appealing for support from her local community to help her fulfil her World Championship dreams.

Marie Spencer — who trains at Straight Blast Gym Bradford — is in the England squad for the 2019 International Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMAAF) World Championship, which take place in Bahrain this November.

In order to compete, Marie must raise funds to finance travel and participation.

Competing athletes receive no payment for what is an amateur event but the costs include 850 US Dollar tournament fees and additional payments for compulsory medical and blood tests.

Marie said: “As a team, we want to represent our country with pride.

“Any support we receive from the West Yorkshire community will not only help me, but also the whole England team, by reducing some of the overall cost.”

She continued: “In countries such as Russia, there is significant funding available for amateur MMA competitors but in the UK, at this moment in time, we receive nothing.”

Businesses or individuals in West Yorkshire who are prepared to support Marie should contact: mark@ukmmafederation.org

Marie, who fights at strawweight, will be part of a 21-strong England squad which travels to the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation 2019 Senior and Junior World Championship.

The tournament takes place at Khalifa Sport City in Bahrain. It begins on Sunday November 10, with the finals on Saturday November 16 with teams from Europe, North America and Asia participating.

Last year’s event attracted 285 athletes from 51 competing nations and organisers say this year’s tournament is expected to draw even greater numbers.

More details of Straight Blast Gym Bradford can be found by visiting http://bradfordmma.com