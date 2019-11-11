Sharks full-back Bruines impresses as U17s secure County Championship title

A trio of Shaw Cross Sharks players helped Yorkshire Under-17s secure the BARLA Three Counties Championship with a 38-24 victory over Lancashire last Sunday.

Sharks full-back Wesley Bruins, prop Paul Chitakunye and hooker Kian Lister were in Yorkshire’s starting line-up as they produced a rousing performance to win at Milford.

Key to victory was a hat-trick from Lock Lane centre Max Kirkbright and the dangerous running of Bruins.

Yorkshire opened scoring after 13 minutes when Kirkbright slipped over for the first of his treble but Lancashire roared back with a Luc Slater try converted by his Orrell St James teammate Jack Houghton.

Yorkshire again went the length of the field to score through second-row Alex Kirk (Oulton Raiders) and Fisher added the first of five goals.

A brilliant effort from Bruins was ruled out after he had raced 75 metres but Ajay Hussey (Newton Storm) used his strength to go over and Houghton goaled to edge Lancashire in front again.

Bruines sent Kirkbright racing free for his second try but a Yorkshire error in their own 20 metre area resulted in Lancashire’s Ben Sheils (Saddleworth) scoring at the corner.

Substitute Jack Kenway (Saddleworth) goaled and the red rose led 18-14 at half-time.

Callum McGrath (Wibsey) blasted over and was soon followed to the line by prop Ethan Lewis (Siddal). Fisher added both goals to give Yorkshire an eight-point advantage but Sheils stepped inside a host of defenders to finish. Kenway goaled to make it 26-24.

Yorkshire advanced through the middle and Bruins collected a pass and raced over from 30 metres. Fisher converted.

Kirkbright’s third try, which Fisher goaled, ensured the trophy returned to Yorkshire for only the second time in 10 years.

Yorkshire: Wesley Bruins (Shaw Cross), Elliott Bell (Castleford Panthers), Max Kirkbright (Lock Lane), Rhys, Tyler Fisher (West Hull); Kyle Cranswick (Castleford Panthers), Tom Verity (West Hull); Paul Chitakunye (Shaw Cross), Kian Lister (Shaw Cross), Ethan Lewis (Siddal), Alex Kirk (Oulton Raiders), Luke Roe (Normanton), Alex Hindle (Heworth). Subs: Martin, Callum McGrath (Wibsey), Byron Lisle (West Bowling), Ethan Davidson (Stanningley).

A classy performance from Yorkshire Open Age saw them take the box seat in this season’s BARLA Three County Championship with a 30-0 win away to Cumbria last Sunday.

Jamie Fields (Hunslet Club Parkside) announced his return to the County scene with a try from close range, which he converted

Parkside’s Danny Rowse and Kieran Murphy, Skirlaugh’s Nathan Slater (two), along with Siddal’s Sam Walsh added further tries, with Gareth Blackburn adding two goals to complete the win.