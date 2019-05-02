Sharks remain in trouble after defeat to Hull Dockers

Shaw Cross Sharks slipped to a 26-10 defeat away to National Conference League Division Two promotion chasers Hull Dockers last Saturday.

It was the Sharks fifth defeat in seven league outings as they returned to home soil on a wet and windy afternoon and the loss leaves Shaw Cross third-bottom in the table, level on four points with East Leeds and just two above bottom side Askam.

The Sharks made a great start and led inside the opening four minutes as half-back Owen Lumb went over for the opening try and Sam Ottewell converted for a 6-0 lead.

However, George Russell’s try in the 17th minute brought Hull Dockers to within two points, before Craig Cook’s try and Ben Rowan’s conversion put them 10-6 ahead at the break.

That’s how it remained through the first 15 minutes of the second half, but in the 10 minutes that followed Jon Eccles and Rowan touched down and Crook added a second to take the game away from the hosts.

Shaw Cross did have the final say with the last try 10 minutes from time, with winger Joe Halloran going in for a consolation try.

The remain just inside the relegation zone with another home tie next Saturday, against West Bowling, who are fourth, a point behind the Dockers following last week’s 42-26 victory over Beverley.

The Sharks will be keen to prevented Bowling from making a quick start, as they raced ito a 14-0 lead after just 23 minutes against Beverley.

Ben Heald led the way as he bagged a brace of tries, while there was a try and seven goals for Harry Williams, and further touchdowns for EllisBentley, Oliver Bartle, Louis Frazer and Liam Frazer.

Josh Poskitt scored a try and three goals for Beverley, with Peter Starling, Alex Calvert, Sam Coleman and Lewis Poskitt raced in.

Ince Rose Bridge lead the second division table with 12 points from eight games, a point clear of Bradford Dudley Hill and three ahead of the Dockers, who lie third following their win over Shaw Cross.