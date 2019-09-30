Sharks secure opening day Pennine League victory

Shaw Cross Sharks began their winter season with a 20-12 victory away to King Cross Park in Pennine League Division Two last Saturday.

A new look Shaw Cross team had four open age debutants in Thomas Wilby, Sean Carty, Jack Richardson and Adam Moore, with six of the team stepping up from the Under-18s.

Shaw Cross dominated as Wilby had a huge impact with some strong carries and solid tackles.

The Sharks led through tries from Brad Baines and Owen Lumb, with Alex Whittaker adding a goal.

King Cross hit back before half-time to edge 12-10 in front but Shaw Cross regrouped and tries from Jack Richardson and Luke Hudson sealed the win.

Thornhill Trojans also began with victory as they beat Seacroft Sharks 30-16, while Mirfield Stags overcame East Leeds 38-24 in Division One.