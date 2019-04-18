Sharks suffer defeat as long trip to Barrow takes its toll

Shaw Cross Sharks slipped to a fourth defeat in six National Conference League Division Two outings last Saturday as they went down 46-18 away to Barrow Island.

The Sharks were well in the game at half-time as they only trailed 18-12 but as the long journey took its toll, they tired and were blown away after the break.

First half tries from Mark Smith and Owen Lumb had given Shaw Cross hope but they found the going much tougher after the break with only Callum Barker adding to their score.

The Sharks were under pressure early on and had Andrew Tillotson to thank for a superb defensive effort to prevent Adam Jackson from grounding the ball over the line, with Dan White then held up as well.

However, Barrow got through a few minutes later when Peter Rimmer took advantage of the unpredictable bounce of the ball on a very uneven surface to open the scoring. Adam Jackson added the first of seven conversions.

Shaw Cross responded with their best spell of the match, with Luke Hudson held up and they forced a drop out before a Barrow knock on gave them another set on the line and Smith charged over, with Barker converting the first of his three goals.

The visitors were dealt a huge blow when Aiden Chandler, chosen as captain for the afternoon, had to go off with a nasty cut to the head.

Nevertheless they took the lead in the 28th minute when half-back Lumb went on a dazzling run around the whole Barrow team to go over.

The Sharks were looking much the better side at that point but two tries in the final seven minutes of the half put them behind at the break.

Jake Stockdale ran through for the first of them to level things up, before Ian Irvine slipped the ball to Dan White to go over with two minutes of the half remaining.

Barrow built pressure at the start of the second half and added to their lead when Ben Garner shifted inside and found a big gap to score, before the same man was slipped through for his second minutes later.

Stockdale then ran in for his second on the end of an Irvine break on the hour mark, and just two minutes later Sam Jones sped clear of tired defence to make it 42-12.

The Sharks recovered to enjoy a better spell as Hudson and Matthew West were both held up, but it was from a Barrow attack that they scored their only try of the second half as Barker intercepted and raced the length of the field for a cracking individual try.

The last word went to the hosts though, as Cameron Currie went in at the corner for his brace and Barrow secured a third win of the season which helped them climb to sixth place in the table.

The Sharks go into the Easter break lying third-bottom, level on four points with Clock Face Miners and East Leeds and just two ahead of bottom side Askam.

Shaw Cross return to action at home to Hull Dockers on April 27 when Mark Barlow’s men will aim to bounce back.