Shaw Cross Sharks defeat Thornhill in feisty derby to extend unbeaten run

Shaw Cross Sharks recorded a fifth straight win in Pennine League Division Two as they overcame local rivals Thornhill Trojans 20-16 in a closely fought contest last Saturday.

Victory saw the Sharks move level on 10 points with Thornhill but they have three games in hand, while they are two points behind leaders Fryston Warriors having played four games fewer.

Thornhill struck first as they moved the ball left and crossed for an unconverted try in the corner and a similar move soon after saw them add a second try to lead 8-0.

Shaw Cross hit back when youngster Tennison Neagle marked his open age debut with a try as he beat three Trojans defenders to score in the right corner and Brad Baines landed the conversion.

Neat work by Sam Bastow saw him score between the posts and Callum Barker converted.

Marcus Stocks added a third try, with Barker again converting to extend the Sharks half-time lead to 18-8.

Thornhill struck soon after the re-start as they again moved left to score a third try in the corner but the Trojans cause wasn’t helped when they had a player sent off following an altercation with Jamie Searby.

Further indiscipline saw Thornhill reduced to 11 men following a second red card and Barker kicked the penalty goal to put Shaw Cross 20-12 ahead.

Thornhill had the last word when they again scored in the left corner but once more the conversion was missed and Shaw Cross held on for victory, in which Rob Hepworth was voted man-of-the-match.

Mirfield Stags maintained their unbeaten run in Division One as they recorded a sixth straight win, defeating Almondbury Spartans 48-0.

It was a 10th straight win in all competitions as Mirfield romped to victory, scoring 10 tries in the process, as they completed a league double over Almondbury.

The fixture was switched to the facilities at Dewsbury Rams’ Tetley’s Stadium, owing to poor conditions at the Stags’ Hillrich Park home, but the change of setting did little to derail Mirfield, who proved way too strong for their lowly rivals from Huddersfield.

Ben Kendall and Connor Squires led the way for the Stags with a brace of tries apiece, while Casey Canterbury, Omar Alrawi, Brad Delaney, Dom Flanagan, Lewis Holliday and Craig Miles also weighed in with scores.

Squires added four goals from 10 attempts in tough conditions.

That win sees the Stags four points clear of nearest rivals Upton, who have a game in hand, as they were not in action next week.

It was also the perfect way for the Stags to warm-up for the BARLA Yorkshire Cup Final when they take on Drighlington at Featherstone’s ND Nutrition Stadium on Sunday December 29 (kick off 1.30pm).

Drighlington are back in fifth place with a win, a draw and a loss from their three matches, but they have impressed in the Yorkshire Cup, winning 20-10 away to Upton in the semi-finals having also disposed of Illingworth 30-6.

Hanging Heaton picked up their second win of the season last Saturday as they defeated Sharlston Rovers 32-4 and move up to fourth place in the table.