Shaw Cross Sharks ready to tackle Dragons as Batley Boys visit Hensingham

Shaw Cross Sharks and Batley Boys will look to get their National Conference League season underway a week late after last Saturday’s opening day derby clash was postponed.

The Boys had switched their eagerly anticipated game against Shaw Cross to Batley Bulldogs’ Mount Pleasant but it was one of three Division Three games to be postponed.

Shaw Cross are now due to kick off their campaign at home to Eastmoor Dragons, while Batley Boys make the long trip to Whitehaven where they face Hensingham.

Eastmoor may have finished last season in the bottom two but they go into Saturday’s clash against the Sharks buoyed by last week’s 14-12 win away to Gateshead Storm.

The Dragons trailed 12-0 into the second half after Storm scored a first half try through centre Mark McCallan with Zach Clarke converting and then adding a penalty before the break.

Eastmoor’s Kyle Hammond had been sin-binned for a professional foul and the Wakefield side had second row Jamie Field sent off for alleged homophobic language.

Craig Banks bustled over to put Gateshead 12-0 ahead before Eastmoor stormed back as winger Callum Hudson crossed for two unconverted tries in the space of five minutes.

Luke Peel crashed over with two minutes remaining and hooker Danny Johnson kicked the match-winning conversion.

Like the Boys, Hensingham saw their opening fixture away to Waterhead Warriors postponed with Heworth v Drighlington the other game falling victim to the weather.

The Boys are running a coach to Hensingham, departing at 8.30am, priced £10 per person and seats can be booked by calling Amanda on 07901 616551.

Oldham St Annes began with a 26-12 win away to Askam after the match survived an early morning pitch inspection.

Saints led 14-0 after tries by hooker Callum Fletcher, second row Sam Sykes and Craig Basnett, one of which was goaled by Skittling.

Owen Bridle struck twice for Askam, with Brad Jackson adding both goals, but a Skittling try put Oldham 18-12 ahead at the break.

Fletcher grabbed his second try and two further Skittling goals sealed victory.

The other game to beat the weather last week saw East Leeds secure a 22-4 victory away to Leigh East.